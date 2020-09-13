1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Government shutdown looms over Congress

We're about two weeks away from a government shutdown, as Congress and the White House remain deadlocked in negotiations over another coronavirus relief bill.

The latest: Negotiations between House and Senate leadership and the White House over a continuing resolution are expected to begin in earnest next week when the House returns from recess. Remember this deadline: Midnight on Oct. 1.

Details: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi insist there won’t be a shutdown. Leaders on both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue appear as far apart as ever on coronavirus relief funding, and a stimulus bill before November looks highly unlikely.

  • Both parties are pushing for a “clean” continuing resolution (CR) that would largely maintain current levels of funding for government agencies until some point after the election, Senate Appropriations Chair Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) said last week.
  • “There was an early decision among leadership on the Hill and at the White House not to couple coronavirus relief to the CR talks,” a Senate leadership aide told Alayna. “Having that agreement means we’ll likely not see a shutdown.”

Be smart: Election Day may be the saving grace when it comes to averting a shutdown.

  • “A lot of people want to get out of town to campaign and address these types of things in the lame-duck sessions,” a GOP congressional source said.

Between the lines: Republicans prefer a CR that runs only through December. That could give them more power to push their own priorities if they lose control of the White House.

  • Democrats want the CR to run through January, so that a potential Joe Biden administration could work with them on their priorities.

Ina Fried, author of Login
6 mins ago - Technology

SoftBank is selling chip designer Arm to Nvidia for $40 billion

SoftBank announced Sunday that it is selling Arm, whose chip designs power most modern phone processors, to Nvidia for $40 billion.

Why it matters: The move gives Nvidia control of the core chip designs used by Apple, Qualcomm and others.

This story is breaking news. More details to come.

Hans Nichols
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's econ warriors

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Joe Biden is seeding his advisory boards and transition team with center-left economists and Black and Hispanic leaders as he prepares to confront income inequality and racial disparities exacerbated by the pandemic.

Why it matters: The Democratic nominee is signaling that if he wins in November, his administration may pivot away from the pro-Wall Street sentiment that pervades not just Trump's White House, but also reigned in Bill Clinton’s and Barack Obama’s administrations.

Sara FischerAlayna Treene
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

NRA's political influence dwindling ahead of the election

Rebeccca Zisser/Axios

The National Rifle Association has spent $9.2 million on political expenditures this cycle, about one-sixth of the $54.4 million reported in 2016, according to Federal Election Commission data tracked by Open Secrets.

Why it matters: While the group has vowed to support President Trump's re-election, mounting fees from fights with regulators, internal infighting and the pandemic have devastated its finances — and could mute its future influence.

