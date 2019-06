Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) is no longer considering running against President Trump in the 2020 presidential election, the Washington Post reports.

The bottom line: Only one Republican has formally announced a challenge to Trump — former Gov. Bill Weld (R-Mass.), and only one other Republican — Nebraskan senator Ben Sasse — is weighing a possible 2020 run.

