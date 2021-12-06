Gov. Hochul will order some NY hospitals to halt elective surgeries

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Monday that some state hospitals will be ordered to halt certain elective surgeries in an effort to combat a recent COVID-19 surge, Hochul said at a press conference.

Why it matters: New York has struggled with hospital capacity throughout the pandemic and postponed non-essential procedures before.

Details: Hochul said the program to end elective surgeries will be "targeted," and affect around 30 facilities, which are expected to be announced late Monday.

What she's saying: "We did not want to return to a scenario in the early months of the pandemic where there was a wholesale shutting down of elective surgeries regardless of what the infection rate was in a region," Hochul said.

Hochul also added that she was "reserving the right" to take further steps if necessary.

What's next: The order will go into effect on Thursday, per the initial announcement.

