Gov. Hochul will order some NY hospitals to halt elective surgeries

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul COVID-19 press briefing to address rising cases in the state and new variant Omicron at NYC office in November. Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Monday that some state hospitals will be ordered to halt certain elective surgeries in an effort to combat a recent COVID-19 surge, Hochul said at a press conference.

Why it matters: New York has struggled with hospital capacity throughout the pandemic and postponed non-essential procedures before.

Details: Hochul said the program to end elective surgeries will be "targeted," and affect around 30 facilities, which are expected to be announced late Monday.

What she's saying: "We did not want to return to a scenario in the early months of the pandemic where there was a wholesale shutting down of elective surgeries regardless of what the infection rate was in a region," Hochul said.

  • Hochul also added that she was "reserving the right" to take further steps if necessary.

What's next: The order will go into effect on Thursday, per the initial announcement.

Go Deeper: Surgeries are getting delayed again

Go deeper

Oriana Gonzalez
Updated 6 hours ago - Health

NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private employers

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) on Monday announced a new COVID vaccine mandate for all private companies.

Why it matters: De Blasio, speaking on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," said the "first-in-the-nation measure" will go into effect starting Dec. 27. It will apply to approximately 184,000 businesses.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Tina Reed, author of Vitals
8 hours ago - Health

U.S. announces $400M for global COVID vaccine distribution

USAID administrator Samantha Power. Photo: by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

The U.S. will invest an additional $400 million toward COVID-19 vaccination distribution efforts, such as bolstering cold chain infrastructure and supporting delivery, USAID administrator Samantha Power announced Monday.

Why it matters: While the problem of COVID-19 vaccine supply across the world is starting to ease in some places, the logistics of getting the vaccine in arms has emerged as a major bottleneck.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
16 hours ago - Health

Cruise ship COVID outbreak: Louisiana officials find "probable" Omicron case

The Norwegian Breakaway cruise ship. Photo: Gerard Bottino/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Louisiana health authorities said a suspected Omicron case was one of 17 confirmed COVID-19 infections among the passengers and crew of a Norwegian Cruise Lines ship that returned to New Orleans Sunday.

Driving the news: The Norwegian Breakaway departed New Orleans on Nov. 28 with more than 3,200 people on board, before making stops in Belize, Honduras and Mexico, according to a Louisiana Department of Health statement.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

