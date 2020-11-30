Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Cuomo orders emergency hospital protocols as COVID capacity dwindles

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D). Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that struggling state hospital systems must transfer patients to sites that are not nearing capacity, as rising coronavirus cases and hospitalizations strain medical resources.

Why it matters: New York does not expect to get the same kind of help from thousands of out-of-state doctors and nurses that it got this spring, Cuomo acknowledged, as most of the country battles skyrocketing COVID hospitalizations and infections.

By the numbers: New York has reported an average of more than 6,000 new cases per day over the last week, with more than 3,300 COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital. At its peak in April, New York was reporting over 11,000 new cases per day and more than 18,000 hospitalizations.

What they're saying: "If a hospital gets overwhelmed, there will be a state investigation. And if the result of that investigation is they did not distribute the patients, that will be malpractice on their part," Cuomo said, noting that the state's mandate would be effective immediately.

  • "I am very worried about staff shortage," he added.
  • Elective surgeries must be halted in Erie County as of Friday. Other parts of the state will be required to cancel elective surgeries if cases continue to get worse, Cuomo said.
Screenshot of Cuomo's presentation via Twitter.

The big picture: Governors and health officials across several states, including North Dakota, Colorado, and Tennessee, have been warning about overburdened hospitals reaching their limits for weeks.

  • Rhode Island reached its hospital capacity on Monday, the Providence Journal reports.
  • West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) announced Monday that elective surgeries that do not require overnight stays will be cut, local outlet WSAZ reports.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
9 hours ago - Health

COVID hospital crisis continues to deepen as holiday season nears

Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Axios keeps talking about how hospitals are filling up around the country. But as most of us took a break from the news over the last few days, the situation only worsened.

Driving the news: More hospitals are running out of beds or turning away new patients, limiting the care available to both coronavirus patients and those with other health care emergencies.

Fadel Allassan
6 hours ago - Economy & Business

TSA says more than 1.1 million travelers flew Sunday after Thanksgiving

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The TSA screened 1,176,091 people at checkpoints in the U.S. on Sunday, the highest number since mid-March, according to a spokesperson.

Why it matters: The CDC advised Americans on Nov. 19 not to travel for Thanksgiving, warning that doing so may increase their chances of contracting and spreading COVID-19. More than 93,000 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, with many hospital systems on the brink of disaster.

Axios
8 hours ago - Health

Moderna to file for FDA emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccine

Photo illustration by STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Moderna announced that it plans to file with the FDA Monday for an emergency use authorization for its coronavirus vaccine, which the company said has an efficacy rate of 94.1%.

Why it matters: Moderna will become the second company to file for a vaccine EUA after Pfizer did the same earlier this month, potentially paving the way for the U.S. to have two COVID-19 vaccines in distribution by the end of the year. The company said its vaccine has a 100% efficacy rate against severe COVID cases.

