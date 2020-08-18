Gov. Cuomo uses coronavirus briefing approach to attack Trump in DNC speech

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at the Democratic National Convention Monday evening that the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. a "man-made threat by our own negligence."

The big picture: The New York governor has drawn national attention for a take-charge approach to the coronavirus that contrasted with Trump and mixed an unapologetic, pragmatic, action-oriented approach with emotionality. He has the potential to reach centrist voters and male voters.

What he's saying: "We know that our problems go beyond the coronavirus. COVID is the symptom, not the illness. Our nation is in crisis. And in many ways, COVID is just a metaphor," Cuomo said.

"Now, we need a leader as good as our people. A leader who appeals to the best within us, not the worst. A leader who can unify, not divide. A leader who can bring us up, not tear us down. I know that man, I've worked with that man. I've seen his strength, I've seen his pain, and I've seen his heart. That man is Joe Biden."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details from Cuomo's speech.