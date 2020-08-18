1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Gov. Cuomo uses coronavirus briefing approach to attack Trump in DNC speech

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at the Democratic National Convention Monday evening that the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. a "man-made threat by our own negligence."

The big picture: The New York governor has drawn national attention for a take-charge approach to the coronavirus that contrasted with Trump and mixed an unapologetic, pragmatic, action-oriented approach with emotionality. He has the potential to reach centrist voters and male voters.

What he's saying: "We know that our problems go beyond the coronavirus. COVID is the symptom, not the illness. Our nation is in crisis. And in many ways, COVID is just a metaphor," Cuomo said.

  • "Now, we need a leader as good as our people. A leader who appeals to the best within us, not the worst. A leader who can unify, not divide. A leader who can bring us up, not tear us down. I know that man, I've worked with that man. I've seen his strength, I've seen his pain, and I've seen his heart. That man is Joe Biden."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details from Cuomo's speech.

Updated Aug 17, 2020 - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The number of deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 170,000 and cases rose past 5.4 million in the U.S. on Sunday evening, Johns Hopkins data shows. More than 1.8 million have recovered.

The big picture: Six states set new highs last week for novel coronavirus infections recorded in a single day. However, dramatic single-day rises have become less frequent as the country's outbreak begins to slow down. But some states are still facing serious spikes and rising hospitalizations.

Marisa Fernandez
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

3 Republicans to join John Kasich in speaking at DNC opening night

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich. Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, Quibi CEO Meg Whitman and former New York Rep. Susan Molinari are joining former Ohio Gov. John Kasich in speaking at opening night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday.

Why it matters: The four Republicans will deliver speeches under the theme, "We the People Putting Country Over Party," according to the DNC's announcement.

6 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Michele Obama: "Donald Trump is the wrong president for our county — it is what it is"

Without naming President Trump, Michelle Obama said Monday that from coronavirus deaths to the economy to foreign alliances and racial justice, her husband's successor has sewn  "chaos, division and a total and utter lack of empathy."

The big picture: The former first lady is one of the most popular and motivating figures across the ideological range of the Democratic Party, and is one of the most powerful voices for turning out women and voters of color. Her speech was recorded. While she reprised her 2016 mantra — "When they go low, we go high" — Obama was direct in her criticism of Trump.

