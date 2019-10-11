U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland plans to testify before the House committees investigating President Trump and Ukraine next week, according to a statement issued by his lawyer on Friday.

Why it matters: Axios' Alayna Treene scooped yesterday that Sondland was on the committees' schedule for next Wednesday after previously being blocked from testifying by the Trump administration. Sondland's lawyer also said while he wants to produce documents requested by the committees, that decision is ultimately up to the State Department.

