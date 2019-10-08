House Democrats to subpoena EU ambassador blocked from Ukraine testimony

The chairs of the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees announced Tuesday that they intend to subpoena U.S. Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland, who was blocked by the Trump administration from testifying in their Ukraine investigation.

The big picture: The chairs said in a statement that the State Department's decision to stop Sondland from testifying will be considered evidence of obstruction in their impeachment inquiry. They added that the State Department is withholding relevant messages from Sondland's personal device about the Trump administration's interactions with the Ukrainian government.