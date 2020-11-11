Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan wins re-election in Alaska

Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK.) on Wednesday won re-election against Al Gross, an independent running as a Democrat, AP reports.

Why it matters: With the Alaska race results in, Republicans now have a 49-48 hold on the Senate. Neither party can claim the majority until the January runoff elections in Georgia.

AP has not projected the Senate race in North Carolina, saying the contest remains too close to call, but Democrat Cal Cunningham has already conceded to Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.)

The big picture: Republicans need 51 seats to overcome a Democratic majority in the Senate. The VP of the party in power — which as of Jan. 20 will be Kamala Harris — is the tie-breaker, meaning if Republicans have 50 seats, Democrats control the Senate.