Gallup polling found a huge shift in party preference over the course of 2021, from a 9-point Democratic advantage in the first quarter to a 5-point Republican edge in the fourth quarter.

Why it matters: It's the biggest swing in one calendar year for Gallup's 30 years of tracking.

Reality check: American politics is all about volatility.

What's happening: The swing is tied to the popularity of the party heads, Gallup senior editor Jeff Jones writes.

Trump was at his low when he left office, and President Biden's popularity started sliding in the summer.

Between the lines: Independents are still America's largest political group, Gallup notes.

In 2021, 29% of U.S. adults identified as Democrats, 27% as Republicans and 42% as independents.

An equal split of independents leaned D (17%) or R (16%).

The findings: In Q1 last year, 49% of U.S. adults identified as Democrats or leaned D. 40% identified as Republicans or leaned R.

By Q4, 42% were Ds or leaners, and 47% were Rs or leaners.

Both the 9-point D advantage in Q1 and 5-point R edge in Q4 are among the largest Gallup has measured, going back to 1991.

Jones tells me this was the biggest swing in a single calendar year: "There were a couple that were close — 1995 went from +5 Rep in Q1 to +7 Dem in Q4 ... 1992 went from +1 Dem in Q1 to +12 Dem in Q4 ... 1994 went from +7 Dem in Q1 to +3 Rep in Q4."

What we're watching: The GOP advantage may already be eroding.