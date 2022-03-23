Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) argued against the presence of cameras in the Supreme Court while pointing to the "jacka--ery" seen in Congress, after several of his colleagues aggressively questioned Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Wednesday.

What they're saying: "Transparency is a virtue. Transparency is a good thing," Sasse said, while also cautioning that "cameras change human behavior."

"I think it should be a decision for the Supreme Court to make about whether or not there are cameras in the courtroom," he explained.

Sasse added: "I think we should recognize that the jacka--ery we often see around here is partly because of people mugging for short-term camera opportunities," Sasse said, referring to Congress.

"It is definitely a second, third, and fourth order effect that the court should think through before it has advocates in there who are not only trying to persuade you nine justices, but also trying to get on cable that night or create a viral video."

Driving the news: Sasse's comments came after several prominent Republicans — including Sens. Lindsey Graham's (R-S.C.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas) — questioned Jackson.