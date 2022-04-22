Skip to main content
17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

GOP Senate candidates pour millions into their own campaigns

Sarah Mucha
Data: FEC; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

A number of 2022 Senate candidates — mostly Republican — are pouring millions of their own dollars into their primary campaigns.

Why it matters: While many might be the top source of cash for their race, it doesn't necessarily mean they'll emerge victorious. Some have been out-raised by potential Democratic rivals thus far in the primary process.

Zoom in: In Ohio's Senate race, candidates have loaned over $30 million to their campaigns, according to a review of FEC campaign reports due March 31.

Thought bubble: "Ohio's Republican field is dominated by millionaires who have leaned heavily on personal wealth and connections to stay competitive in a very crowded, expensive contest," writes Axios Columbus author Tyler Buchanan.

  • "Instead of relying on grassroots support, self-funding has kept them on the airwaves and boosted their name IDs — highly necessary in a seven-way race that may be won with as little as one-third of the vote."
  • The Ohio primary is in 12 days.
