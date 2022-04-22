GOP Senate candidates pour millions into their own campaigns

Data: FEC; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

A number of 2022 Senate candidates — mostly Republican — are pouring millions of their own dollars into their primary campaigns.

Why it matters: While many might be the top source of cash for their race, it doesn't necessarily mean they'll emerge victorious. Some have been out-raised by potential Democratic rivals thus far in the primary process.

Zoom in: In Ohio's Senate race, candidates have loaned over $30 million to their campaigns, according to a review of FEC campaign reports due March 31.

Two of the country’s top-funded super PACS also are lending their support to two of the Ohio candidates.

The combination is making the state’s Senate primary among the most expensive in the 2022 cycle.

Thought bubble: "Ohio's Republican field is dominated by millionaires who have leaned heavily on personal wealth and connections to stay competitive in a very crowded, expensive contest," writes Axios Columbus author Tyler Buchanan.