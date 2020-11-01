Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

GOP Sen. Rick Scott: Election results "should not be dealt with through the court system"

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) believes that the election results "should not be dealt with through the court system," something that the Trump campaign has signaled could happen if Florida is too close to call on election night.

Why it matters: In an interview on CNN's "State of the Union," host Jake Tapper questioned the senator whether the Republican strategy was to call into question the validity of remaining mail-in ballots. Florida is crucial for Trump's re-election and, earlier this month, Democrats have steadily outpaced Republicans in vote-by-mail ballots.

  • Scott said he wants "to know the results that night," but the state is known to have legal battles over voting, most notably in 2000 when disputed votes were settled by the Supreme Court.
  • "I'm sure you would agree that all ballots that have gotten there on time according to the state law should be counted?" Tapper asked, to which Scott said "yes."

State of play: Florida has been receiving a lot of attention in the final week of the election. Both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris campaigned throughout the state last week. Biden specifically focusing on Latino voters in the final stretch.

  • Since 1996, every presidential candidate that has won Florida has won the election. President Trump continues to publicly attack mail-in-voting, calling it fraudulent and baselessly claiming the election will be "rigged."

Where it stands: "You gotta get your vote in, you can't wait until after Election Day." said Scott. Florida ballots must be back in the county elections headquarters by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3. Late ballots are not accepted and postmarks do not count in the Sunshine State.

Ursula Perano
Updated 21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The massive early vote

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Early voting in the 2020 election across the U.S. on Saturday had already reached 65.5% of 2016's total turnout, according to state data compiled by the U.S. Elections Project.

Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic and its resultant social-distancing measures prompted a massive uptick in both mail-in ballots and early voting nationwide, setting up an unprecedented and potentially tumultuous count in the hours and days after the polls close on Nov. 3.

Ursula Perano
Oct 31, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Where candidates are headed 72 hours before Election Day

Courtesy of Fox News. Photo: Jose Juarez/AP

On the final weekend of the 2020 electoral cycle, candidates are criss-crossing the country to make their closing arguments in America's battleground states.

The state of play: The Biden campaign will will have running mate Sen. Kamala Harris making multiple stops in south Florida while the former VP appears in Flint and Detroit, Michigan on Saturday.

Axios
Oct 31, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Cities board up, activists mobilize ahead of Election Day

Workers board up Walgreens on U Street NW in D.C. yesterday. Photo: Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Ahead of Election Day, activists in the nation's capital are training demonstrators, forming rapid-reaction teams and organizing events that are expected to draw large crowds, AP's Ashraf Khalil reports.

The state of play: Multiple groups led by Black Lives Matter and Shutdown DC are planning an eight-hour event at Black Lives Matter Plaza, one block from the White House. It will include a giant screen showing election results, DJs and performances by bands playing go-go music.

