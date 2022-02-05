Sign up for our daily briefing

Trump: "Our country is going to hell!"

Axios

Former President Donald throws a hat to the crowd at a rally at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on Jan. 29 in Conroe, Texas. Photo: Sergio Flores/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A single day's events made clear the new GOP litmus tests: Is Joe Biden the lawfully elected president, and was Jan. 6 an insurrection?

Why it matters: The correct answer is often "no" to both if you want to win a contested GOP primary or make a serious 2024 play. A full-throated "yes" gets you censured or defeated.

Driving the news: The following was said and done on Friday:

  • The Republican National Committee censured GOP Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) — once considered among the most conservative members in all of Congress — and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ind.) for their membership on the House committee probing the Jan. 6 violence at the U.S. Capitol.
  • Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) thundered on Twitter: "Shame falls on a party that would censure persons of conscience, who seek truth in the face of vitriol."
  • Former Vice President Mike Pence rebuked former President Trump, saying he was "wrong" to claim the V.P. had power and obligation to overturn the election results certified by the states.
  • Trump put out his own statement hours later, rebuking Pence for rebuking him, and closed with his take on the state of America: "[O]ur Country is going to hell!"
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: U.S. COVID death toll hits 900,000N95, KN95 masks offer best protection against COVID-19, CDC says — CDC to expand wastewater surveillance program in bid to better track COVID — Omicron infections may not protect well against future spread — Medicare to cover at-home COVID tests.
  2. Vaccines: Pfizer asks FDA to authorize COVID vaccine for kids under 5 — Pentagon tells governors National Guard must be vaccinated against COVID — COVID vaccines could be available for young children by end of February.
  3. Politics: Virginia judge temporarily blocks Youngkin's mask-optional order for schools — 7 musicians boycotting Spotify over Joe Rogan controversy — House Majority Leader Hoyer tests positive for COVID.
  4. World: 3 European countries ending COVID restrictions — Austria signs sweeping COVID vaccine mandate into law — Belgian athlete allowed in Olympic Village after tearful appeal over COVID isolation — Disaster-hit Tonga enters first-ever pandemic lockdown.
  5. Variant tracker
Margaret Harding McGill
Updated 2 hours ago - Technology

The next microchip crisis will be bigger

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The global chip shortage that's kept automobiles, iPads and game consoles in short supply is nothing compared to what could happen if the global economy's key maker of high-end microchips, based in Taiwan, is jeopardized.

Why it matters: Till now, Washington's focus on the semiconductor shortage has centered on keeping products on shelves and car dealership lots stocked — but U.S.-China tensions, along with the threat of natural disasters, provide a recipe for an even broader economic crisis.

Erica Pandey, author of What's Next
Updated 2 hours ago - Economy & Business

A "great resignation" silver lining for HR

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

It's not exactly the "great resignation," but more like the "great reorganization": Millions of Americans want to quit their jobs, but many of them would happily stay at their companies in different positions.

What's happening: 1 in 3 candidates who sought out a new job in the past year searched internally within their organization first, according to a new report from the consulting firm Gartner.

