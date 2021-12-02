Sign up for our daily briefing

GOP fights itself on shutdown politics

Reporters question Senate Minority Whip John Thune before the Republican Party's weekly lunch on Tuesday. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

GOP leaders on Capitol Hill are scrambling to reach a deal with a bloc of 15 Senate Republicans threatening a government shutdown to force a fight over the Biden administration's vaccine mandates.

Why it matters: The push to defund the mandates — by holding the short-term government funding bill hostageis largely symbolic, and highly controversial within the Republican Party. A shutdown as early as midnight Friday could trigger everything from national park closures to delays in receiving Social Security checks.

  • Regardless of whether the group of conservatives backs off its threat, the trajectory is that a short-term funding bill ultimately will pass — and won’t “defund” vaccine mandates.

What we're hearing: According to several senators and their aides, the most-likely scenarios as Congress barrels toward its deadline at midnight Friday:

Option 1: At least one of the 15 senators — a group that includes Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) — objects to a unanimous consent (UC) vote that would speed up passage of the short-term funding bill, triggering a shutdown.

  • It would likely last only for the weekend, due to allotted time agreements for debating a bill, and a final vote would likely take place Sunday evening, leadership sources tell Axios.

Option 2: Senate leaders agree to hold a vote on an amendment defunding Biden's vaccine mandates. It fails, given Democrats would prevent it from receiving the necessary 51 votes to pass, but the exercise would give Republicans a chance to say they voted on it.

  • This is only an option if all of the senators threatening a shutdown agree to it.

Option 3: Senate leaders reach a different agreement with the group that allows it to address its issues in another manner.

  • As of now, no such deal seems imminent.

Between the lines: While all 50 Republican senators oppose the Biden administration vaccine mandates, most of them don't think risking a shutdown is the right way to eliminate them.

  • “I don’t think shutdowns benefit people, like some folks think they do," said Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas).
  • “I just don’t quite understand the strategy or the play of leverage for a mandate that’s been stayed by 10 courts,” Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) told Politico. “I want the vaccine mandates lifted, but I don’t think the [spending bill] is the tool to do it. For all practical purposes, the mandates weaken every single day.”

Axios
14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Republicans threaten to shut down government over vaccine mandates

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) in the Capitol in November 2020. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Conservative Republicans in the House and Senate are planning to force a government shutdown Friday to deny funding needed to enforce the Biden administration's vaccine mandates on the private sector, according to Politico.

Why it matters: Congress has until the end of the week to pass a stopgap measure to extend funding into 2022, though objection from a small group of Republicans could shut down the government.

Zachary BasuAlayna Treene
Updated 16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Fight over Putin's pipeline consumes Congress

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The Biden administration, House and Senate Democrats and even the German government have been engaged in a multi-pronged effort to stop Congress from imposing mandatory sanctions on a Kremlin-backed natural gas pipeline.

Why it matters: President Biden's decision to let Nord Stream 2 proceed has put his allies in an uncomfortable bind. Republicans have already blocked dozens of Biden's foreign-policy nominees, and the dispute threatened to derail an annual defense bill passed by Congress every year for six decades.

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
Updated 30 mins ago - Health

Omicron travel bans are sign of what's to come

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The travel bans and border closures prompted by the Omicron variant likely won't fully prevent its spread, but that won't stop countries from leaning on the measures.

Why it matters: The rapid speed at which countries turned to travel bans with the emergence of Omicron indicates border controls will increasingly become a weapon against infectious disease — whether or not public health experts agree they are effective.

