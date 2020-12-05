The Washington Post surveyed all 249 Republicans in the House and Senate on Thursday and Friday:

By the numbers: Only 25 would acknowledge Joe Biden is president-elect.

222 — 90% of Republicans in Congress — wouldn't say.

Reps. Paul Gosar (Ariz.) and Mo Brooks (Ala.) say President Trump won.

Spoiler alert: California on Friday certified its electors, officially giving Biden the Electoral College majority.