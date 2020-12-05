Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Supporters of President Trump during an election hearing before the Michigan House Oversight Committee, in Lansing on Wednesday. Photo: Rey Del Rio/Getty Images
The Washington Post surveyed all 249 Republicans in the House and Senate on Thursday and Friday:
By the numbers: Only 25 would acknowledge Joe Biden is president-elect.
222 — 90% of Republicans in Congress — wouldn't say.
- Reps. Paul Gosar (Ariz.) and Mo Brooks (Ala.) say President Trump won.
Spoiler alert: California on Friday certified its electors, officially giving Biden the Electoral College majority.