Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Axios Visuals

Outdoing yourself is going to be hard this year — especially if you’re a company whose business benefited from pandemic-induced conditions.

Driving the news: Google parent company Alphabet reported an 8% drop in quarterly profit as two crown jewels in its business showed signs of slowing growth from last year.

By the numbers: Google’s search revenue reached $39.6 billion, but growth fell from 30% in the first quarter of 2021 to 24% this year.

Ads from YouTube, one of those crown jewels, brought in $6.9 billion in revenue, a 14% increase over the same period last year.

But that paled in comparison to the 49% growth from 2020 to 2021, and analysts had expected revenue to top $7.5 billion.

The big picture: Google and YouTube benefitted from people being at home during the pandemic.

YouTube then started to face more competition for how people spent their time, facing competition from TikTok and the resumption of pre-pandemic activities out in the world.

Advertisers in Europe meanwhile grew cautious of spending when Russia invaded Ukraine.

What they’re saying: “About 1% of Google revenues were from Russia in 2021, and that was primarily from advertising," CFO Ruth Porat said on a call with investors. "[And] from the outset of the war, there was a pullback in advertiser spend, particularly on YouTube in Europe.”

What to watch: In addition to the conflict in Ukraine, inflation is another key factor to watch this year as advertisers may pull back if consumer spending slows down.