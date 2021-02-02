Sign up for our daily briefing

Google to pay $3.8 million to settle discrimination allegations

Ina Fried, author of Login

Photo: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Google will pay more than $3.8 million to settle Labor Department allegations that the search giant discriminated in hiring and pay against women and people of Asian descent.

The big picture: The deal ends the Labor Department case but the broader issues of discrimination at Google and other tech giants are far from settled.

Details: Under the terms of the deal, which the Labor Department announced Monday evening, Google will:

  • hand over $1.3 million in back pay and interest to 2,565 female employees in engineering positions that were subject to pay discrimination;
  • pay more than $1.2 million to 1,757 female and 1,219 Asian applicants who were not hired for software engineering positions; and
  • set up a cash reserve of at least $1.35 million to make pay equity adjustments over the next five years.

Flashback: Google denied the allegations when the Labor Department first made them in 2017

Between the lines: The settlement comes as Google is under renewed scrutiny for how it treats women and people of color, an issue brought to the forefront with the ouster of prominent Black AI researcher Timnit Gebru.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
51 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Fees — not just strategy — blew up Trump's legal team

President Trump boards Air Force One for the final time. Photo: Pete Marovich - Pool/Getty Images

Disagreements over legal strategy weren't the only reason Donald Trump's defense team collapsed just days before his second impeachment trial, Axios has learned.

What we're hearing: The notoriously stingy former president and his lead lawyer, Butch Bowers, wrangled over compensation during a series of tense phone calls, sources familiar with their conversations said. The argument came even though Trump has raised over $170 million from the public that could be used on his legal defenses.

Stef W. Kight
52 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's brewing child migrant crisis

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Biden is preparing for his own crisis at the U.S. border, with 5,000 migrant children and counting: The number of unaccompanied minors trying to cross is rising while coronavirus distancing requirements have cut by half the number of useable beds in government shelters.

Driving the news: Two administration officials tell Axios plans are underway to open an overflow shelter in Carrizo Springs, Texas, which could house another 700 children in its main building under COVID-19 precautions.

Hans NicholsAlayna Treene
54 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's 100-day school goal smacks into reality

Joe Biden appears before the Iowa State Educators Association in January 2020. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Some White House political advisers are privately concerned President Biden may not be able to meet his goal to reopen schools within his first 100 days, yet the president himself remains committed to it, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.

Why it matters: The Republican Party has long struggled to maintain support from suburban voters, and it's betting parents fed up with homeschooling their kids because of COVID-19 will be turned off if Biden is seen as ignoring science or coddling unions. The GOP would portray any backtracking as a political win.

