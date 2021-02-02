Google to pay $3.8 million to settle discrimination allegations

Google will pay more than $3.8 million to settle Labor Department allegations that the search giant discriminated in hiring and pay against women and people of Asian descent.

The big picture: The deal ends the Labor Department case but the broader issues of discrimination at Google and other tech giants are far from settled.

Details: Under the terms of the deal, which the Labor Department announced Monday evening, Google will:

hand over $1.3 million in back pay and interest to 2,565 female employees in engineering positions that were subject to pay discrimination;

pay more than $1.2 million to 1,757 female and 1,219 Asian applicants who were not hired for software engineering positions; and

set up a cash reserve of at least $1.35 million to make pay equity adjustments over the next five years.

Flashback: Google denied the allegations when the Labor Department first made them in 2017

Between the lines: The settlement comes as Google is under renewed scrutiny for how it treats women and people of color, an issue brought to the forefront with the ouster of prominent Black AI researcher Timnit Gebru.

