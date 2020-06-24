1 hour ago - Technology

Google to limit how long it hangs on to some data

Ina Fried, author of Login

Google

Google on Wednesday announced new limits on how long it will maintain data for some of its services, expanding a data minimization push that began last year.

Why it matters: Google has been trying to strengthen its privacy policies even as it continues to make most of its money by selling advertising.

Details:

  • Google began this effort last year at its I/O developer conference, giving users an option to automatically delete information from their location and app history after either 3 months or 18 months.
  • As of Wednesday, the default setting will be set for information to be automatically deleted after 18 months for new accounts and for those turning on location history for the first time.
  • A new auto-delete option is also coming to YouTube, with the default for new users set to auto-delete data after 36 months.
  • Google won't change existing users' settings, but will remind customers through emails and notifications about the option to turn on aut0-delete. The company said it will also make it easier for users to find privacy settings as well as to go into and stay in incognito mode in search, YouTube and maps.

The big picture: Apple has been heavily touting the privacy of its products, including data minimization, with new options coming with iOS 14. Google, meanwhile, aims to make the case that privacy shouldn't be a luxury that users have to pay for.

Between the lines: Google as a company has long profited from advertising that targets individual users; however, CEO Sundar Pichai has said that it collects well more data than it needs for advertising.

"We believe that products should keep your information for only as long as it's useful and helpful to you—whether that’s being able to find your favorite destinations in Maps or getting recommendations for what to watch on YouTube," Pichai said in a statement.

Jacob Knutson
20 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Senate GOP police reform bill stalls after failing to gain Democratic support

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-K.Y.) with Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and John Barrasso (R-Wyo.). Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Senate Republicans' police reform bill failed to gain enough votes to advance the measure in a procedural vote Wednesday.

Why it matters: It highlights the extent of their split with Democrats, who have blasted the GOP bill as "not salvageable" for failing to properly address what they believe are fundamental issues, like the banning of police chokeholds.

Zachary Basu
31 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Barr agrees to testify before House Judiciary Committee on July 28

Photo: Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Attorney General Bill Barr has agreed to testify before the House Judiciary Committee for a "general oversight hearing" on July 28, according to DOJ spokeswoman Kerri Kupec.

The state of play: The news that Barr has agreed to testify comes after House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) threatened to issue a subpoena — and as the committee is in the midst of a hearing about the alleged politicization of the Justice Department under Barr and President Trump.

Bethany Allen-EbrahimianZach Dorfman of the Aspen Institute
38 mins ago - World

China, public markets and secrecy

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

National security concerns drove a recent bipartisan Senate vote to crack down on Chinese companies that can hide their books from U.S. regulators even though they are publicly traded on U.S. exchanges, according to interviews with six current and former US. officials.

The big picture: The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, which the Senate passed May 20, targets fraud and aims to promote transparency. But U.S. officials are also hoping to uncover hidden links between these companies and the Chinese government.

