25 mins ago

Google to invest $10 billion in state operations

Margaret Harding McGill

Google Chicago Headquarters in Fulton Market in Chicago, Illinois this month. Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images.

Google is doubling down on investments in offices and data centers around the country, pledging Wednesday to spend $10 billion this year on top of the $13 billion in 2019 it spent expanding its footprint across the country.

The big picture: Google is growing its presence across the country as lawmakers and state attorneys general scrutinize its power.

  • In a blog post, CEO Sundar Pichai said the new investments will be targeted to operations in 11 of the 26 states in which Google has a facility.
  • The company previously announced plans to build new outposts in Mississippi and Minnesota.

Kia Kokalitcheva

Google HR chief exiting amid employee tensions

Photo: Patricia de Melo Moreira/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

Eileen Naughton, Google's head of human resources, is stepping down from her role this year to take on a different, New York-based job at the search giant, the company told Fortune and confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: Naughton's move comes amid a long period of employee tensions over issues ranging from Google's handling of sexual harassment to its work on controversial projects to its policies for contractors. Meanwhile, its headcount has doubled since 2016, adding 70,000 employees in that period.

Margaret Harding McGill

Trump administration backs Oracle in Google fight

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo via The Washington Post.

The Trump administration is siding with Oracle in the database giant's dispute with Google before the Supreme Court — a move that comes as Oracle's founder hosts a high-dollar fundraiser for the president.

Why it matters: Billions of dollars — and, Google argues, the future of software innovation — are at stake as a long-running copyright dispute between the two giant companies heads to the Supreme Court next month.

Orion Rummler

New Mexico accuses Google of violating kids' privacy with data collection

A student uses Google Translate at the Rohingya English Academy in Malaysia. Photo: Faris Hadziq/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

New Mexico attorney general Hector Balderas accused Google in a lawsuit of illegally amassing schoolchildren's personal data through G Suite Education products that the tech giant lets kids in the state use for free.

The big picture: There are at least 80 million students and teachers using these products across the world, Google revealed in a blog post last January.

