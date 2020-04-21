7 mins ago - Technology

Google to make shopping listings free

Ina Fried

Google won't charge businesses to sell goods in its Shopping section, beginning later this month in the U.S. and globally over the course of the year, the company said on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Google is trying to eliminate fees for its services to ease the burden on small businesses and publishers, two categories that rely heavily on its services and are hurting badly amid the coronavirus' effect on the economy.

What they’re saying: "Beginning next week, search results on the Google Shopping tab will consist primarily of free product listings, helping merchants better connect with consumers, regardless of whether they advertise on Google," Google commerce president Bill Ready said in a blog post.

Yes, but: This isn't totally altruistic. Google makes most of its advertising dollars from people engaging with media-company content on its platform or small businesses selling goods, so it makes financial sense for it to try to help out those industries in any way it can. The company has already committed millions of dollars in grants to small businesses and local news companies.

The big picture: Yelp, Facebook and others have also tried to cut fees or offer ad credits in the short term to help ease the pandemic's financial pain for their largely small-business customer base.

Scott Rosenberg

Facebook tries to draw a clear line on coronavirus protests

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Facebook's decision to take down event listings for certain protests against state and local pandemic measures is putting conflicts between public health and free speech into stark relief

Driving the news: CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Monday on ABC that Facebook would treat some efforts to organize protests against social distancing rules as "harmful misinformation" and take them down.

Sara Fischer

Fandango buys video service Vudu from Walmart

Photo Illustration: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Fandango, the digital movie ticketing company owned mostly by NBCUniversal, has acquired the free, ad-supported video service Vudu from Walmart, Vudu announced Monday. Deal terms weren't disclosed.

Why it matters: Big media companies are investing in ad-supported streaming services that could help them transition their dying TV ad businesses to digital while also bolstering their streaming offerings.

Ursula Perano

Report: Neiman Marcus to file for bankruptcy

Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Neiman Marcus Group is set to file for bankruptcy as soon as this week, Reuters reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Why it matters: It would be the first major department store chain to fall victim to the coronavirus economy. Neiman Marcus is also an anchor tenant to many shopping malls that were already struggling before the coronavirus pandemic.

