1 hour ago - Technology

Regulators solicited input on Google antitrust fixes from search rival

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

Federal and state antitrust enforcers have been gathering thoughts from privacy-focused search engine DuckDuckGo about potential remedies to address competitive harms stemming from Google's dominance in search.

Why it matters: The Justice Department and states are reportedly preparing to bring antitrust cases against Google this year. The remedies they're feeling out now could feature in the concessions they may seek from Google, either in court or through a settlement.

Details: DuckDuckGo founder Gabriel Weinberg told Axios that antitrust investigators have been asking about a push from the company to force Google to create a preference menu for Android users to easily switch to a different search provider.

  • Google created such a menu after the European Union's $5 billion fine against the company over competition concerns involving the Android mobile operating system.
  • Weinberg says DuckDuckGo has issues with how Google has gone about deploying that menu in the EU, but it has told U.S. regulators that it would nevertheless be one way to address some of "Google's monopoly issues" very quickly, including potentially through a settlement that would avoid a drawn-out court battle.
  • "The U.S has the opportunity to leapfrog the EU and do it right," Weinberg said.

The other side: "We continue to engage with the ongoing investigations led by the Department of Justice and (Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton), and we don’t have any updates or comments on speculation," a Google spokesperson said in a statement. "Our focus is firmly on providing services that help consumers, support thousands of businesses, and enable increased choice and competition."

Flashback: The Federal Trade Commission previously investigated Google's search practices but closed its probe in 2013 without taking enforcement action.

  • Weinberg said the market has shifted since then and he believes search is worth another look. His company received a civil investigative demand last year from the Justice Department that asked questions about search as part of the Google probe.
  • "All I can say is, there's interest and so that should mean something," Weinberg said.

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
23 hours ago - Technology

Lawsuit alleges Google tracks users even in incognito mode

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

Google faces a new lawsuit seeking at least $5 billion over accusations the company profits off of using its ad tech to track people across the internet, even when they take steps to mask their browsing.

The big picture: Google, like other tech giants, has faced rising scrutiny in recent years over its collection and use of private data, and policymakers and advocates have looked to how it uses ad tech as a possible avenue for curbing its power.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
8 mins ago - Health

Medical journal retracts study that fueled hydroxychloroquine concerns

Photo: George Frey/AFP via Getty Images

The Lancet medical journal retracted a study on Thursday that found that coronavirus patients who took hydroxychloroquine had a higher mortality rate and increased heart problem than those who did nothing, stating that the authors were "unable to complete an independent audit of the data underpinning their analysis."

Why it matters: The results of the study, which claimed to have analyzed data from nearly 96,000 patients on six continents, led several governments to ban the use of the anti-malarial drug for coronavirus patients due to safety concerns.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca FalconerOrion Rummler
Updated 19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

George Floyd updates

Text reading "Demilitarize the police" is projected on an army vehicle during a protest over the death of George Floyd in Washington, D.C.. early on Thursday. Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

All four former Minneapolis police officers have been charged for George Floyd’s death and are in custody, including Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, who were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

The latest: A judge Thursday set bail at $750,000 for each of three ex-officers, AP reports.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow