Google introduces Pixel 5, new Chromecast, Nest Audio smart speaker

Google formally introduced its fall crop of hardware Wednesday, including two new Pixel phones, a new Nest smart speaker and an updated Chromecast, although details of the new products had already leaked widely online.

Why it matters: The announcements give Google some new products heading into the holiday season as it looks to compete with the latest offerings from Amazon, Roku, Apple and others.

Details:

The new $49 Chromecast now comes with a remote and, for the first time, doesn't require a second device such as a phone or tablet. Google also rebranded Android TV as Google TV.

now comes with a remote and, for the first time, doesn't require a second device such as a phone or tablet. Google also rebranded Android TV as Google TV. The Nest Audio is a $99 smart speaker offering more bass and volume than its predecessor.

is a $99 smart speaker offering more bass and volume than its predecessor. The Pixel 4a 5G, as the name suggests, adds 5G capabilities to the lower-end Pixel introduced earlier this year and starts at $499. The Pixel 5, available Oct. 15, starts at $699 and includes wireless charging and water resistance. Both feature the same front and rear cameras, including the ability to take portraits in night sight mode. A new "hold for me" lets Google Assistant wait on hold for you and alert you when someone on the other end actually picks up.

Our thought bubble: The biggest problem with the products launched Wednesday wasn't that their details were already known but rather that there just wasn't much about them to get excited about — save for perhaps the addition of Google TV to Chromecast, which previously required a nearby phone or tablet to get content onto a TV.