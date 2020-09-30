13 mins ago - Technology

Google introduces Pixel 5, new Chromecast, Nest Audio smart speaker

Ina Fried, author of Login

Screenshot: Axios

Google formally introduced its fall crop of hardware Wednesday, including two new Pixel phones, a new Nest smart speaker and an updated Chromecast, although details of the new products had already leaked widely online.

Why it matters: The announcements give Google some new products heading into the holiday season as it looks to compete with the latest offerings from Amazon, Roku, Apple and others.

Details:

  • The new $49 Chromecast now comes with a remote and, for the first time, doesn't require a second device such as a phone or tablet. Google also rebranded Android TV as Google TV.
  • The Nest Audio is a $99 smart speaker offering more bass and volume than its predecessor.
  • The Pixel 4a 5G, as the name suggests, adds 5G capabilities to the lower-end Pixel introduced earlier this year and starts at $499. The Pixel 5, available Oct. 15, starts at $699 and includes wireless charging and water resistance. Both feature the same front and rear cameras, including the ability to take portraits in night sight mode. A new "hold for me" lets Google Assistant wait on hold for you and alert you when someone on the other end actually picks up.

Our thought bubble: The biggest problem with the products launched Wednesday wasn't that their details were already known but rather that there just wasn't much about them to get excited about — save for perhaps the addition of Google TV to Chromecast, which previously required a nearby phone or tablet to get content onto a TV.

Go deeper

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Sep 29, 2020 - Economy & Business

Media's failed attempt to take on the Facebook-Google "duopoly"

Lazaro Gamio / Axios

The only competitor challenging the growth of Google and Facebook's digital advertising dominance of late is Amazon.

Why it matters: A years-long effort by major media companies to take on "the duopoly" has mostly fizzled out.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
Updated 8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Tim Scott says Trump "misspoke" when he told Proud Boys to "stand by"

Photo: Bonnie Cash/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) told reporters on Wednesday that he believes President Trump "misspoke" when he told the far-right "Proud Boys" group to "stand back and stand by" in response to a question about condemning white supremacy at the first presidential debate.

Catch up quick: Moderator Chris Wallace asked Trump on Tuesday, "Are you willing, tonight, to condemn white supremacists and militia groups and to say that they need to stand down?" Trump asked who specifically he should condemn, and then responded, "Proud Boys, stand back and stand by. But I'll tell you what, somebody's got to do something about antifa and the left."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
50 mins ago - Podcasts

Palantir co-founder on its mission and controversies

Palantir Technologies today went public at an initial valuation of more than $21 billion, giving investors a chance to buy into one of Silicon Valley's most talked-about tech companies.

Axios Re:Cap dives into Palantir's mission and controversies with company co-founder Joe Lonsdale.