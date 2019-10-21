In its bid to take on Microsoft Office, Google has hired someone who knows the product well: former Outlook boss Javier Soltero.
Why it matters: Google and Microsoft are in a tough battle to win the hearts, minds and email accounts of business customers. While G Suite has gained share, especially for email, Microsoft has pivoted Office from a desktop software to a subscription service.
Details: Soltero, who will run the consumer and business sides of G Suite, will report to Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian.
- Soltero's most recent assignment — before he left Microsoft last November — was running Cortana.
- Soltero joined Microsoft in 2014 when it bought his startup, Acompli, which Microsoft turned into the mobile version of Outlook.
