Google and Facebook still dominate mobile apps

Data: Comscore; Note: Data reflects total U.S. Smartphone Mobile Media Users, Age 18+ (iOS and Android Platforms); Chart: Michelle McGhee/Axios

Google and Facebook's share of the top 15 mobile apps by reach in the U.S. has increased in the past few years, despite the fact that dozens of new mobile apps, from TikTok to Zoom, have experienced record downloads.

Why it matters: Most of our time engaging with digital content happens in mobile apps. Google and Facebook continue to dominate the app economy, and through it, the attention economy.

By the numbers: Nearly 80% of all digital minutes are spent on mobile, per Comscore, and roughly 88% of those mobile minutes are spent within apps.

  • Properties that skew toward mobile-only usage tend to be linked to sectors that Google and Facebook dominate via apps, like social media, messaging and news and information. Markets where Google and Facebook do not have a dominant position, like higher education and training, tend to be more focused on desktop use.

Details: Over the past six years, Google and Facebook have collectively owned roughly eight of the top 10 smartphone apps in the U.S., and a sizable chunk of the top 15.

The top 15 apps in the U.S. as of this month are:

  1. YouTube
  2. Facebook
  3. Gmail
  4. Google Maps
  5. Google Search
  6. Facebook Messenger
  7. Amazon
  8. Weather Channel
  9. Google Play
  10. Instagram
  11. Apple News
  12. Google Drive
  13. Google Photos
  14. Pandora
  15. Spotify

What to watch: As both companies face lawsuits over their market dominance, the question of how much of the mobile app economy — and the digital economy writ large — that they own will only grow more urgent.

Oriana Gonzalez
27 mins ago - World

Myanmar police file second charge against Aung San Suu Kyi

Photo: Sai Aung Main/AFP via Getty Images

Police in Myanmar filed a new charge against democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi for violating the country's Natural Disaster Management Law, which is often used to prosecute people who have defied coronavirus restrictions, AP reports.

Why it matters: Suu Kyi, who was detained in a military coup on Feb. 1, was already facing a charge for illegally importing walkie-talkies. The new charge could allow her to be held indefinitely without a trial, after the military changed the Penal Code last week to allow law enforcement to detain people without court permission, per AP.

Dion RabouinBethany Allen-Ebrahimian
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

China's political power grows with its capital markets

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Thanks to a mandate for outside investment and its strong rebound from the coronavirus pandemic, China’s financial markets are drawing record high chunks of global capital — particularly from U.S.-based investors — and are poised to keep growing.

Why it matters: As more money flows to China’s markets, its political leaders will have a clear mechanism to increase the country’s political power, giving China another potent weapon to challenge the United States’ position as the world’s financial superpower.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
2 hours ago - Health

How the winter surge changed COVID disparities

Data: The COVID Tracking Project, U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The giant surge of coronavirus cases over the fall and winter hit white Americans disproportionately hard, narrowing the racial disparities in COVID deaths.

Yes, but: When age is factored in, Americans of color still have a significantly higher death rate than white Americans, meaning people of color are dying at younger ages.

