Google releases developer version of Android 11

Google released an earlier-than-expected test version of Android 11, offering developers a glimpse of what to expect in the final release later this year. Among the changes in the early code are improved support for 5G and foldable devices, as well as more granular security protections.

The big picture: Once upon a time, Google waited until its spring I/O developer conference to share code for the next version of Android, but has been moving the release earlier in recent years to give developers more time to prepare for the under-the-hood changes.

One key feature is the ability to give apps one-time permissions for access to things like location, microphone or camera. (Apple added the ability to grant one-time location access in the latest version of iOS.)

What's next: This release is only aimed at developers and Google typically holds back some of the key consumer-facing features for its I/O developer conference. Expect the eye candy and public beta versions in the coming months.

