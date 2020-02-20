2 hours ago - Technology

Google releases developer version of Android 11

Ina Fried

Image: Google

Google released an earlier-than-expected test version of Android 11, offering developers a glimpse of what to expect in the final release later this year. Among the changes in the early code are improved support for 5G and foldable devices, as well as more granular security protections.

The big picture: Once upon a time, Google waited until its spring I/O developer conference to share code for the next version of Android, but has been moving the release earlier in recent years to give developers more time to prepare for the under-the-hood changes.

One key feature is the ability to give apps one-time permissions for access to things like location, microphone or camera. (Apple added the ability to grant one-time location access in the latest version of iOS.)

What's next: This release is only aimed at developers and Google typically holds back some of the key consumer-facing features for its I/O developer conference. Expect the eye candy and public beta versions in the coming months.

Scott Rosenberg

Apple's closed security model is great until it isn't

Photo: Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Last week's report that Jeff Bezos' iPhone was allegedly hacked via a WhatsApp message from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discomfited a lot of Apple customers who long believed that one of the features of their high-priced phones was invulnerability.

The big picture: The flaw in this case was in WhatsApp, not the iPhone itself. But the larger lesson is that in a networked world full of incentives for digital mischief, there's no such thing as perfect security — only varying degrees of relative risk.

Dan PrimackIna Fried

Android founder's next phone company goes bust

Andy Rubin. Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Wired

Essential, a mobile phone maker founded by Andy Rubin, announced on Wednesday that it will shut down.

Why it matters: Rubin co-founded Android, the mobile phone operating system that Google acquired in 2005, where he remained to oversee Android before moving on to head up the company's robotics unit.

Margaret Harding McGill

Oracle counters Google's innovation claims in Supreme Court fight

Photo illustration: S3studio/Getty Images

Oracle pushed back Wednesday against Google's claims that the survival of software innovation rests on their long-running copyright battle, arguing an Oracle victory will ensure software makers enjoy copyright protections.

Why it matters: The Supreme Court is considering key questions related to software copyright and fair use — with billions of dollars in damages in the balance.

