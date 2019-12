Details: The tool, called Trending Topics, is available for free to any newsroom that utilizes Google’s feee analytics platform, Google Analytics.

It shows, via a dashboard, Google Trends around key news moments, like political debates.

The data is captured from real-time search queries into Google and tweets that are publicly-facing.

The team says that due to the nature of Facebook’s backend technology, they can’t pull Facebook or Instagram posts into the tool.

The big picture: Other Big Tech giants are trying to build similar tools for news publishers to help them understand what's going viral.

For example, Google rival Facebook bought CrowdTangle, a tool that publishers use to see what's trending on the web, in 2016.

According to Amy Adams Harding — Director of Analytics & Revenue Optimization, News & Publishing at Google — the tool was built in response to a big influx of requests from publishers to give them better data insights.

Be smart: The tool was created in part via funds from the Google News Initiative, a $300 million commitment towards helping the news industry succeed in the digital age by Google.

Here's what the new tool looks like:

Google, Picture of Realtime Content Insights dashboard

