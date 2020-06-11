12 mins ago - Technology

Google countersues Sonos in patent dispute

Google fired back on Thursday with claims of patent infringement after Sonos sued the tech giant earlier this year over speaker patents.

Why it matters: Sonos is in a tough spot as it tries to add smart speaker capabilities, while also competing with devices from Amazon and Google, the companies that control the two main popular virtual assistants.

Details:

  • In its countersuit, Google alleges Sonos is infringing on five patents, saying the company is using patented Google technology in a range of areas, from search and notifications to mesh networking and echo cancellation.
  • Sonos had accused Google in January of infringing on five of its patents, mostly related to setting up multi-room networked speakers.

Between the lines: Google and Sonos had worked together to add Google Assistant into Sonos' speakers, while at the same time Google has release its own low-cost smart speakers, setting the stage for a partnership that was tense at best.

What they're saying:

  • Google notes that it rarely files patent cases and hasn't counter-sued in a case since 2013.
"We are disappointed that Sonos has made false claims about our work together and technology. We are reluctantly defending ourselves by asserting our patent rights. While we look to resolve our dispute, we will continue to ensure our shared customers have the best experience using our products."
— Google, in a statement to Axios
  • Sonos CEO Patrick Spence said that Google's infringement of Sonos' technology is part of a pattern of the search giant "copying the innovations of smaller American companies."
"Instead of simply addressing the merits of our case, and paying us what we're owed, Google has chosen to use their size and breadth to try and find areas in which they can retaliate. We look forward to winning our original case, and this newly filed case as well."
— Sonos CEO Patrick Spence, in a statement to Axios

Zoom confirms Beijing asked it to suspend activists for Tiananmen Square meetings

Zoom founder Eric Yuan rings the Nasdaq opening bell. Photo: Kena Betancur/Getty Images

U.S. video conferencing company Zoom issued a statement on Thursday acknowledging that the Chinese government requested that it suspend the accounts of several U.S.- and Hong Kong-based Chinese activists for holding events commemorating the anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.

The big picture: Zoom claims that it only took action because the Chinese government informed the company that "this activity is illegal in China" and that meeting metadata showed "a significant number of mainland China participants." Zoom said it does not have the ability to block participants from a certain country, and so it made the decision to end some of the meetings and suspend the host accounts.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 7,448,476 — Total deaths: 418,563 — Total recoveries — 3,516,037Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 2,016,630 — Total deaths: 113,652 — Total recoveries: 538,645 — Total tested: 21,888,068Map.
  3. Public health: Single cells could hide the answer to how to fight coronavirusRetracted coronavirus studies are threatening trust in scientific data.
  4. World: Why Vietnam may be the pandemic’s biggest success story.
  5. 2020 election: Biden releases plan for jump-starting the economy Trump to hold first campaign rally since pandemic began.
  6. Economy: The S&P 500 plunged 6%, the worst decline for the index since March.
Vietnam could be a rare winner from the coronavirus pandemic

It’s hard to say which is more remarkable: that Vietnam has recorded zero COVID-19 deaths despite a population of 96 million, or that the communist government expects the economy to grow by 5% this year during a massive global recession.

Why it matters: Both numbers deserve some scrutiny, but there’s no evidence a major outbreak is being covered up, and the bullishness about Vietnam’s economy is shared by the IMF and World Bank (though their growth estimates are lower). The southeast Asian country may ultimately be the pandemic’s biggest success story.

