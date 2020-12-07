Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Google in spat with IAC over Chrome extensions

Ina Fried, author of Login

Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images

Google confirmed Sunday that it removed some InterActive Corp. browser extensions from the Chrome Web Store, following a report that Google thought some of these extensions may entail deceptive marketing.

Why it matters: IAC both relies on Google and competes heavily with the search giant, which the Wall Street Journal report said is now weighing "severe penalties" against the smaller company. Plus, the dispute comes amid heightened antitrust scrutiny for Google, including a suit from the Justice Department.

Driving the news: Per the Journal report, a Google audit found IAC, which owns a large portfolio of web properties from video platform Vimeo to finance site Investopedia, advertising against Google searches for voting information and other terms.

  • If users clicked on the ads, IAC would reset their Chrome homepages its own Google-powered search engine MyWay and install a browser bar for Ask.com, a separate IAC search property.

Of note: The Journal report says that Google has yet to take stronger action in part because it worries that doing so would raise further antitrust concerns.

What they're saying: A Google spokesperson confirmed the takedowns and added in a statement, "We're reviewing [IAC’s] remaining extensions and our enforcement options, and have not made a decision regarding IAC's status on the store."

  • "Google has used their position to reduce our browser business to the last small corner of the internet, which they're now seeking to quash," IAC countered in its own statement.

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

The world has a weak dollar problem

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Even after sinking by 13% since its March peak and coming off its worst week in a month, the dollar's downward spiral has gone largely unmentioned by central banks. But that could change as the values of many major currencies have strengthened to their highest levels in years against the greenback.

Why it matters: The dollar's decline could add significant challenges to the recovery of export-oriented economies like the eurozone and Japan, which prefer weaker currencies that make their products more attractive to foreign buyers.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
2 hours ago - World

EU adopts human rights sanctions framework styled after Magnitsky Act

European Commission President Ursula von Der Leyen. Photo: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

The European Union has officially adopted a sanctions regime that would implement travel bans and asset freezes against those found responsible for genocide, crimes against humanity, torture, extrajudicial killings and other human rights abuses, the leaders of the bloc's 27 countries announced Monday.

Why it matters: The EU is the world’s largest single market area and a leading promoter of democratic values, but has been criticized in the past for its failures to put teeth into its calls for the protection of human rights.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Biden's post-election stock bump tops Trump's

Data: Yahoo! Finance; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Stocks rose faster in the one month of trading following the 2020 election than in the month of trading that followed the 2016 election.

Between the lines: There are many macro differences between the 2016 and 2020 periods, most notably the pandemic, but both elections took place amid bull markets.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow