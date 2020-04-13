Google announced Sunday night it is giving $1 million to help families in the San Francisco Bay Area, with CEO Sundar Pichai contributing another $1 million. The goal is to fundraise another $3 million through GiveDirectly, which would allow 5,000 families to receive $1,000 each.

Why it matters: Google's home region remains one of the most expensive in the country and, for those not able to work from home, the COVID-19 outbreak is a financial, as well as health crisis.