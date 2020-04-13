55 mins ago - Technology

Google and CEO to give $1 million each to needy Bay Area families

Ina Fried

A building at Google's Mountain View, Calif. campus. Photo: Google

Google announced Sunday night it is giving $1 million to help families in the San Francisco Bay Area, with CEO Sundar Pichai contributing another $1 million. The goal is to fundraise another $3 million through GiveDirectly, which would allow 5,000 families to receive $1,000 each.

Why it matters: Google's home region remains one of the most expensive in the country and, for those not able to work from home, the COVID-19 outbreak is a financial, as well as health crisis.

World coronavirus updates: U.K. death toll passes 10,000

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The death toll from the novel coronavirus in the United Kingdom surpassed 10,000 Sunday, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a video thanking hospital staff treating him for COVID-19, his health outcome "could have gone either way."

The big picture: More than 421,000 people have now recovered from the novel coronavirus, but the number of confirmed cases exceeded 1.8 million on Sunday, per Johns Hopkins data.

Ina FriedKyle Daly

Google scrambles to catch up with Trump's website claims

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

At a Sunday news conference, President Donald Trump doubled down on his claim that Google is working with the government to build a nationwide website to help manage coronavirus diagnosis and treatment.

Reality check: Google was blindsided by Trump's Friday announcement of such a project. The company is now working on two different tracks: ramping up a small pilot project that partially resembles what Trump spoke of Friday but had much more modest scope, while also scrambling to launch an entirely new, less personalized nationwide information portal about the virus.

U.S. coronavirus updates: Confirmed cases top 555,000

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The number of novel coronavirus cases now exceeds 555,000 in the U.S., with more than 2.8 million tests having been conducted as of Sunday night, per Johns Hopkins.

The big picture: The death toll surpassed that of Italy's Saturday. Over 22,000 Americans have died of the virus. The pandemic is exposing — and deepening — many of the nation's great inequalities.

