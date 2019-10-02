Google adds new privacy options

With the changes to Assistant, Google says consumers will be able to do things like "delete the last thing I said to you” or “delete everything I said to you last week" by voice and without changing any privacy settings.

Google had promised the incognito option for Maps back at I/O. At the event it announced auto-delete for web, app and location history and and, as of Wednesday, it is expanding those features to YouTube.

The bigger picture: Google CEO Sundar Pichai has said that in many cases Google can do what customers and advertisers want with less data.

