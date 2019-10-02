Google adds new privacy options

Google is bringing incognito mode to Google Maps and allowing users to auto-delete their YouTube history, its latest moves to expand its privacy options. Customers will also be able to ask the Google Assistant to delete various types of data.
Why it matters: The company has been under fire for the amount of data it collects and said at its spring I/O developer conference that it would offer users more privacy options.
With the changes to Assistant, Google says consumers will be able to do things like "delete the last thing I said to you” or “delete everything I said to you last week" by voice and without changing any privacy settings.
Google had promised the incognito option for Maps back at I/O. At the event it announced auto-delete for web, app and location history and and, as of Wednesday, it is expanding those features to YouTube.
The bigger picture: Google CEO Sundar Pichai has said that in many cases Google can do what customers and advertisers want with less data.
