Goldman Sachs CEO: Isolating Russia is "not our job"

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said that isolating or completely ostracizing Russia is "not our job" or the job of the financial industry, he said in a Time interview published Sunday.

Driving the news: JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs exited Russia last week following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Goldman retained its market-making business in the country, which would allow it to serve as an intermediary between outside buyers and sellers, per Axios' Pete Gannon.

Details: In the Time interview, Solomon was responding to a question about the role played by the financial industry and if Wall Street could or should do more.

What they're saying: "But you ask, 'are we doing a good job, ostracizing Russia?' That’s not our job. And by us, I mean the financial industry broadly," Solomon said.