Goldman Sachs becomes first major Wall Street bank to exit Russia

Goldman Sachs on Thursday said it will exit its Russia operations, and is focused on managing or closing out pre-existing obligations in the market and "ensuring the well-being of its people."

Why it matters: While the list of businesses signaling their exit of Russia is already long and growing, Goldman's represents the first such statement from a major Wall Street bank.

Like other similar commitments made by companies in different industries following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it is not entirely clear what an exit will entail given the sanctions in place restricting financial activity.

Details: Goldman has $650 million of total credit exposure to Russia, little of which is tied to Russian sovereign — or government — debt, Bloomberg reported. Most is tied to non-sovereign counterparties or borrowers.

The bank employs around 80 people in Russia, CNN reported.

Goldman said it would wind down its business in the country "in compliance with regulatory and licensing requirements."

Of note: Goldman will maintain its market-making business in the country, which means it will still serve as an intermediary to facilitate trades between outside buyers and sellers.