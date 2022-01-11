Sign up for our daily briefing

Goldfish crackers get bigger

The new Goldfish. Photo: Pepperidge Farm

The makers of Goldfish are increasing the crackers' size for adult fans.

Details: These fish-shaped snacks in each new bag of Mega Bites are 50% bigger than regular Goldfish, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Why it matters: Snack sales have boomed during the pandemic as workforces stayed home.

  • Campbell executives called out Goldfish, specifically, multiple times during the company’s latest earnings call for its performance as a "healthy" snack brand and "important" business line.

2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Judge questions Trump immunity claims in Capitol riot lawsuits

Former President Trump speaks during an October rally in Des Moines, Iowa. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

A federal judge on Monday challenged former President Donald Trump's claims of "absolute immunity" from three lawsuits related to the U.S. Capitol riot, per Law360.

Why it matters: U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C., is for the first time considering Trump's defense that claims against him "directly contravene the absolute immunity conveyed on the President by the Constitution as a key principle of separation of powers."

3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coons, Warnock discuss urgent need for voting rights

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

On the somber sidelines of former Sen. Johnny Isakson's funeral in Georgia last week, Sens. Chris Coons (D-Del.) and Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) discussed a piece of urgent business: the importance of passing election reforms.

Why it matters: The exchange underscores the existential stakes not only the Democratic Party but some of its individual leaders attach to voting rights legislation. The setting was appropriate, given Georgia Republicans have enacted a series of changes that could impact the election efforts of Warnock and other key Democratic candidates.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
4 hours ago - World

Putin pushes his red lines in Kazakhstan and Ukraine

Vladimir Putin with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (on left) in November. Photo: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty

Monday was a day of red lines for Vladimir Putin: Russia will not allow "color revolutions" in its neighborhood, he said, and will stand by its demands that NATO pull back from its borders and keep Ukraine out — even as Washington insists those are "non-starters."

Driving the news: Putin said that by dispatching troops to Kazakhstan, the Moscow-led alliance had shown it "will not allow the situation to be rocked at home and will not allow so-called 'color revolutions,'" a reference to the uprisings that toppled pro-Moscow governments in Georgia and Ukraine.

