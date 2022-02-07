An artist promoting a digital coin placed a gold cube in Central Park last Wednesday.

Metaphor alert: Like so many bright, shiny things in this life, the cube is hollow inside.

If you're familiar with King Midas, then you know gold is good for making statements about economic excess.

This is the latest entry into the cube discourse, replacing last year's tiny tungsten cubes — a hit with folks who have too much money.

Details: The cube is 410 pounds, and worth about $10.8 million at current gold prices ($1,807.80 per troy ounce). The inevitable NFT will be launched later this month.

The artist, Niclas Castello, is also selling a Castello Coin that is trading at 0.39 euros.

State of play: The cube attended a dinner on Wall Street last week, according to Artnet.

But its whereabouts are now unknown; a message sent via the Coin website wasn't answered.

What they’re saying: “It’s a very bad piece of conceptual art,” Axios chief financial correspondent and noted art guy Felix Salmon on Slate Money.

Flashback: Maurizio Cattelan's golden toilet, dubbed "America," debuted at the Guggenheim Museum (near Central Park) in 2016. Though it cost millions to make, Cattelan (also known for this $150,000 banana), said it was a great leveler.