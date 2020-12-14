Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Google services in multiple countries go down in apparent outage

Gmail screenshot.

Gmail, Google Docs, YouTube and other Google-based services were reported to be down across multiple countries on Monday morning. Some services were reported to be back online beginning at 7:30 am ET.

The latest: Google said at about 7:50 am ET, "Gmail service has already been restored for some users, and we expect a resolution for all users in the near future. Please note this time frame is an estimate and may change."

Why it matters: It appears to be a massive outage for one of the world's most relied-upon technology systems, dealing a huge blow to work productivity.

  • YouTube said in a statement at 7:09 am ET: "We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it. We'll update you here as soon as we have more news."
  • Google Workplace said at 7:33 am ET: We're aware of an ongoing issue with multiple products and our teams are investigating. Updates are being posted on the status dashboard: google.com/appsstatus."

This story is developing and will be updated with more details.

Via Downdetector

Scott Rosenberg
2 hours ago - Technology

Tech "exodus" isn't scaring Silicon Valley

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Silicon Valley's powerhouses aren't putting out the "moving sale" signs, even as a handful of high-profile departures raises questions about the region's status.

Driving the news: Oracle's Friday announcement that it's shifting its headquarters to Austin, Texas follows a previous move by Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Houston.

Axios
3 hours ago - Technology

CISA issues rare emergency directive after suspected Russian hacking campaign

U.S. Treasury Department behind security fence. Photo: Andrej Sokolow/picture alliance via Getty Images

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued an "emergency directive" late Sunday requiring all federal civilian agencies to review their networks and immediately disconnect SolarWinds Orion software products, following a suspected Russian hack on the Treasury and Commerce Department.

Why it matters: It's only the fifth time since 2015 that the Department of Homeland Security has issued such a directive, per AP, underscoring the concerns officials have about an operation that one cybersecurity expert warned could turn out to be "one of the most impactful espionage campaigns on record."

Russell Contreras
3 hours ago - Technology

Recreating racism in VR to fight real racism

An image for the VR film "I Am A Man." Photo courtesy of Derek Ham

New virtual and "augmented" reality technology is allowing users to experience 1960s civil rights marches, the agony of segregation for Black Americans, or life in a Japanese American internment camp.

Why it matters: For now, this is largely a tool for educators seeking new ways to teach young Americans about the legacy of slavery and racism. But there's growing commercial potential as more people become comfortable using technology to expand their horizons.

