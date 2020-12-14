Google services in multiple countries go down in apparent outage

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Gmail screenshot.
Gmail, Google Docs, YouTube and other Google-based services were reported to be down across multiple countries on Monday morning. Some services were reported to be back online beginning at 7:30 am ET.
The latest: Google said at about 7:50 am ET, "Gmail service has already been restored for some users, and we expect a resolution for all users in the near future. Please note this time frame is an estimate and may change."
Why it matters: It appears to be a massive outage for one of the world's most relied-upon technology systems, dealing a huge blow to work productivity.
- YouTube said in a statement at 7:09 am ET: "We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it. We'll update you here as soon as we have more news."
- Google Workplace said at 7:33 am ET: We're aware of an ongoing issue with multiple products and our teams are investigating. Updates are being posted on the status dashboard: google.com/appsstatus."
This story is developing and will be updated with more details.