For some, coronavirus pushes new issues to top of national agenda

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The coronavirus pandemic is helping shift policy priorities for some Americans, according to results from an online caucus the Glover Park Group provided to Axios.

Why it matters: Crises can force the nation to acknowledge bipartisan problems that are often neglected due to lack of a political motivation to solve them.

The big picture: Equal numbers of respondents (72%) cited each side of the crisis as a top concern — be it getting sick or losing someone close, or the economic damage inflicted by the lockdown.

  • Worker protections and paid leave: According to the survey, paid leave and worker pay top the list of actions that Americans want to see businesses take to ease the crisis.
  • Manufacturing: According to the report, more Americans are concerned about American dependence on supply chains outside of the U.S.
  • Broadband inequality: School closures and remote work across the country are showcasing how inequities in access to high-speed broadband can impact access to education and work during a time of crises.
  • Education: The Glover Park Group research found that parents are worried about the long-term impact that the coronavirus will have on the achievement gap.
  • Mental health is becoming a bigger national concern as more Americans are forced to remain isolated away from loved ones and support systems.

The bottom line: The windows for change can be short, so it's unclear whether Americans will keep wanting these changes after the crisis calms down.

Kim HartMarisa FernandezAlayna Treene

The push for paid sick leave

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

As cases of the novel coronavirus spread, millions of workers' lack of paid sick leave is becoming a serious concern for local officials and employers — and now an increasingly urgent agenda item in Washington, too.

Why it matters: Front-line workers who serve food, drive buses, care for children or the elderly and run cash registers are much less likely to be able to take time off if they are sick, increasing the risk of infecting others.

Rashaan Ayesh

33% of Americans know someone whose finances have been hit by coronavirus

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

One-third of Americans say they or someone in their household has either lost a job or taken a pay cut since the novel coronavirus outbreak began, according to a study from Pew Research.

The big picture: During the 2008 financial crisis, people were able to leave their homes in search of jobs, but that's currently difficult with local and statewide stay-at-home orders and quarantine mandates, The New York Times writes.

Margaret Talev

Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index: Americans hit by stress, job losses

Data: Axios/Ipsos survey, margin of error of ±3.2 percentage points; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Four in five Americans are worried about the coronavirus, with twice as many Democrats as Republicans saying they're very concerned, according to the nearly 1,100 adults polled for the debut installment of the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

The stark new reality in America: 10% told not to work in the past week, 10% say they're self-quarantining, and 22% say their mental health got worse in the past week.

