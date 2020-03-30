For some, coronavirus pushes new issues to top of national agenda

The coronavirus pandemic is helping shift policy priorities for some Americans, according to results from an online caucus the Glover Park Group provided to Axios.

Why it matters: Crises can force the nation to acknowledge bipartisan problems that are often neglected due to lack of a political motivation to solve them.

The big picture: Equal numbers of respondents (72%) cited each side of the crisis as a top concern — be it getting sick or losing someone close, or the economic damage inflicted by the lockdown.

Worker protections and paid leave: According to the survey, paid leave and worker pay top the list of actions that Americans want to see businesses take to ease the crisis.

Manufacturing: According to the report, more Americans are concerned about American dependence on supply chains outside of the U.S.

Broadband inequality: School closures and remote work across the country are showcasing how inequities in access to high-speed broadband can impact access to education and work during a time of crises.

Education: The Glover Park Group research found that parents are worried about the long-term impact that the coronavirus will have on the achievement gap.

Mental health is becoming a bigger national concern as more Americans are forced to remain isolated away from loved ones and support systems.

The bottom line: The windows for change can be short, so it's unclear whether Americans will keep wanting these changes after the crisis calms down.