Poor global equity likely in COVID pill access

Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The same countries that have struggled to obtain coronavirus vaccines will also have to wait longer for new treatments, the WSJ reports.

Why it matters: These pills could keep unvaccinated people out of the hospital if taken soon after a person becomes infected with the virus.

Between the lines: Pfizer and Merck, the companies developing the treatments, have licensed their formulas so generic companies can sell them at a much lower price. 

  • But low-income countries may still struggle to pay the generic prices, and generic manufacturers still need several months to ramp up production. 
  • For the pills to work, they need to be administered within days after a person develops symptoms. But many low-income countries also have inadequate testing systems, which will make it difficult to catch cases early enough.

The bottom line: The Omicron variant is probably about to drive a new wave of COVID cases around the world, but the most vulnerable parts of the world won't have access to these treatment options any time soon. 

  • Yes, but: If Omicron causes less severe disease — which some scientists believe will be the case — that would make the scenario much less dire.

Ivana Saric
13 hours ago - Health

CDC raises travel advisories for France, Portugal to highest level amid COVID surge

Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised COVID-19 travel advisories to their highest levels for a number of countries on Monday, including France and Portugal.

Why it matters: The detection of the new Omicron variant last month has spurred fears of a new wave of virus infections.

Axios
Dec 6, 2021 - Health

Cruise ship COVID outbreak: Louisiana officials find "probable" Omicron case

The Norwegian Breakaway cruise ship. Photo: Gerard Bottino/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Louisiana health authorities said a suspected Omicron case was one of 17 confirmed COVID-19 infections among the passengers and crew of a Norwegian Cruise Lines ship that returned to New Orleans Sunday.

Driving the news: The Norwegian Breakaway departed New Orleans on Nov. 28 with more than 3,200 people on board, before making stops in Belize, Honduras and Mexico, according to a Louisiana Department of Health statement.

Oriana Gonzalez
Updated 20 hours ago - Health

NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private employers

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) on Monday announced a new COVID vaccine mandate for all private companies.

Why it matters: De Blasio, speaking on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," said the "first-in-the-nation measure" will go into effect starting Dec. 27. It will apply to approximately 184,000 businesses.

