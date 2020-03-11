Global entertainment market topped $100 billion for first time in 2019

The global entertainment market, which includes box office and in-home entertainment (streaming) revenues, topped $100 billion last year — a first for the industry, according to a new report released Tuesday by the Motion Picture Association of America.

Why it matters: It's looking unlikely that 2019's bombshell success will carry over into 2020, given the unprecedented stress that Hollywood is facing due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

By the numbers: The U.S./Canada box office was $11.4 billion in 2019. The international box office also surpassed $30 billion for the first time.

Global home/mobile entertainment reached $58.8 billion.

Eight markets had box office totals of $1 billion or more.

More than three-quarters of the population, or 268 million people, went to the cinema at least once in 2019, which is slightly up from 2018 levels.

Yes, but: The film industry is on pace to lose billions of dollars due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak around the world, according to analysts.

While the out-of-home entertainment industry is expected to suffer — movies, theme parks, concerts, cruises, etc., — in-home entertainment is expected to fair better with more people staying home, likely glued to their televisions.

