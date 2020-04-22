1 hour ago - World

The world won't stop for coronavirus

Dave Lawler

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The world is facing its gravest challenge in decades, but President Trump issued a reminder today that geopolitical tensions won’t wait until it’s over.

The big picture: Trump’s threat to “destroy” Iranian boats that harass U.S. ships comes amid rumors about Kim Jong-un's health, arrests in Hong Kong of leading pro-democracy activists, and clashes in Afghanistan that could further undermine the peace process there. 

What to watch: Many crises that pre-date the pandemic rumble on, while new ones could emerge while the world’s attention is elsewhere. Rob Malley, CEO of the International Crisis Group, tells Axios he has two main concerns:

  1. "Countries could decide that now is a good time to act precisely because the world is distracted, and they think they can get away with it” with limited international pushback.
  2. Leaders who are under pressure over their handling of the coronavirus and its economic ramifications might try to create a “diversion” in hopes the country will “rally around the flag.”

Between the lines: Malley notes that both Trump and Iran's leaders have been under intense scrutiny during the pandemic.

  • “It's worth pondering whether in this case or in others we're going to see leaders trying to change the subject,” he says.
  • Trump’s threat came after Iran announced its first military satellite launch and the Pentagon accused the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of “dangerous” maneuvers near U.S. naval vessels in the Persian Gulf.

Where things stand: U.S.-Iran tensions aren't the only holdover from the pre-COVID world.

  • Libya’s civil war continues and attacks from jihadist groups including Boko Haram have intensified in Africa’s Sahel region.
  • Countries like Venezuela that were already contending with political and economic crises now face a pandemic.
  • Earth Day comes with emissions falling as the world locks down, but international efforts to fight climate change on the back burner. 

The flipside: The pandemic also presents opportunities to reduce tensions or end conflicts, as is being attempted in Yemen (with inconclusive results so far) and through the UN’s call for a global ceasefire.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian

Amid pandemic, China expands control over contested waters

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

China announced on April 18 it has created two new municipal districts to administer disputed regions in the South China Sea that are also claimed by other countries in the region. Chinese ships also trailed a Malaysian vessel operating in waters near Malaysia.

Why it matters: The Chinese Communist Party may try to "solidify and strengthen" its maritime claims while the world is busy dealing with the pandemic, said James Kraska, a professor of international maritime law at the U.S. Naval War College.

Axios

Trump on reports of Kim Jong-un in critical condition: "I wish him well"

President Trump responded to unconfirmed reports that North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un is in "grave" condition following surgery, telling reporters at a press briefing Tuesday: "I just hope he's doing fine. I have had a very good relationship with Kim Jong-un."

Why it matters: Trump has often touted his close personal relationship with Kim, whom he met with twice in historic summits that ultimately failed to achieve the U.S. goal of denuclearization. The president did not confirm the reports about Kim's health or speculate about North Korea's line of succession.

Jacob Knutson

Pompeo calls on China to close wildlife wet markets in Earth Day message

Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on China and other countries to shut down the buying and selling of live wildlife in a statement commemorating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, calling it "a move that would reduce risks to human health."

Why it matters: A wet market in Wuhan, China, is likely the original source of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 179,000 people around the world, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

