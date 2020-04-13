15 mins ago - Energy & Environment

The coronavirus pandemic upends climate diplomacy

Ben Geman

Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

China might delay submitting revised climate plans to the United Nations "at least until after the U.S. presidential election in November as officials focus on reviving the economy from an unprecedented slowdown," Climate Home News reports.

Why it matters: China is the world's largest greenhouse gas emitter, and the story signals how the coronavirus-related postponement of critical United Nations talks, which had been slated for November, could shake up the landscape.

  • Under the 2015 Paris agreement, countries are supposed to submit revised emissions pledges to the UN this year.

The intrigue: The delay will give countries time to adjust their posture in response to the outcome of the U.S. presidential election, which otherwise would have occurred just a few days before the talks.

  • The new 2021 date for talks in Glasgow, Scotland has not yet been set.

World coronavirus updates: Italy and France report slow in death rates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Health officials in Italy and France reported a decrease in the number of deaths from the novel coronavirus, as the United Kingdom's toll surpassed 10,000 on Sunday.

By the numbers: COVID-19 had killed more than 114,000 people and over infected 1.85 million globally by Monday morning, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 434,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Jacob Knutson
Jacob Knutson

Ex-FDA head calls for investigation of China's response to coronavirus

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said on CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday that the World Health Organization should commit to an "after-action report" on what China "did and didn't tell the world" about the coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: Gottlieb, who has become a leading voice in the coronavirus response outside the Trump administration, said China may have been able to contain the virus entirely if officials were truthful about the extent of the initial outbreak in Wuhan.

Alayna Treene
Alayna Treene

What's next: A high-stakes clash over coronavirus funding

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The $350 billion small business Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) — launched just over a week ago — will run dry in a matter of days, giving Democrats leverage to push more support for hospitals, local government and businesses in underserved communities.

Driving the news: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Friday about their demands for the interim bill, sources familiar with their conversations tell Axios.

