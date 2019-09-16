Global Citizen — in partnership with Teneo, the global CEO advisory firm — will announce Monday a 10-hour, five-continent philanthropic concert on Sept. 26, 2020 that aims to be the largest and most viewed "cause event" ever.

Why it matters: The concert will culminate a yearlong "Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream," a drive to raise billions from philanthropy, business and governments toward UN Global Goals in the world’s poorest 59 countries.