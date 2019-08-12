Experiencing a music festival with tech upgrades

Imagine being at a music festival, far enough from the stage that you can’t hear your favorite band well at all — except when you pull out your phone, log into a special wi-fi network, and instantly get the live music crystal clear into your earphones.
The intrigue: Mixhalo, a San Francisco company, is making this possible, and this weekend was quietly testing its tech at the Outside Lands music festival.
How it works: For a concert or other type of live event, Mixhalo outfits the venue with its proprietary wi-fi and plugs directly into the stage’s soundboard, providing access to the same audio the musicians hear in their in-ear monitors.
- The show’s organizers can offer access to the live audio to attendees through their own app by integrating Mixhalo’s software development kit.
- Unlike the typical wi-fi networks that attendees experience at a conference, for example, Mixhalo’s network is configured to remove density constraints (so no limit to the number of users), and only depend on range (attendees must be within the appropriate distance).
- While the sound was already great from where I tested Mixhalo’s app in the VIP section of the festival’s main stage (the company provided me with a pass so I could come meet the team and try it), I can imagine it would make a huge difference for attendees far away from the stage.
Mixhalo says that its business model is similar to a software subscription.
- For its current deals with Metallica and Aerosmith, for example, it charges the bands a fee per show, calculated upfront based on the venues, expected number of attendees, and so on. It also charges them a small fee for the hardware it installs in the venues.
- While Metallica is making the tech available to all attendees on its tour, Aerosmith, which is staying put in one venue for a residency, is using the setup as part of the deal for ultra-VIP seats located on the side of the stage where speakers don't typically project well. According to Mixhalo co-founder and violinist Ann Marie Simpson-Einziger, Aerosmith is making an extra $6 million in revenue from these premium tickets (and spending a fraction of that on the wi-fi tech).
- For “pop-up” events like Outside Lands or TechCrunch’s Disrupt Conference, MixHalo charges a lump-sum fee based on the same factors.
- Mixhalo is also working on a deal with a large venue in Los Angeles that hosts both sporting events and entertainment shows, though CEO Marc Ruxin declined to name the venue.
There was other “tech” I got to experience at the music festival:
- Apple Pay: Attendees could pay for food, drinks and merchandise using Apple Pay, which I used multiple times.
- Caviar: The food delivery service was advertised as a way to skip the long food lines by ordering from some of the vendors and picking up from one of the designated tents. This was a case of a great idea with poor execution: very limited menu items were available, and some vendors only delivered to the VIP Caviar tent, only accessible to VIP ticket holders. I managed to order some fried rice from the limited selection — after having to update the app so it could show me the festival section, failing to use the service via Outside Lands’ app, and struggling with phone reception.
- Bumble: Outside Lands advertised the app on its website as a way for women to meet other festival-goers. I downloaded it before heading over, made a quick profile and started swiping. Didn’t have much luck, though to be fair, I didn’t try too hard or spend much time on this.
- Phone charging: The festival provided two options — small portable banks for $25 that can be exchanged throughout the festival, and free charging at the Uber-sponsored booth (I opted for the latter).
Yes, but: By far my biggest struggle was with wi-fi — or lack thereof.
- Outside Lands didn’t provide wi-fi at the festival and my phone struggled with reception a number of times, making it hard to check the festival app, use social media apps, and even use Caviar to order food.