Glenn Youngkin: GOP has winning path on education

Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin told the Republican Governors Association annual meeting in Phoenix on Wednesday that his race shows the party has a winning path on education, AP reports.

Why it matters: Youngkin admitted it's an issue where the GOP has "historically been a bit on our heels."

What they're saying: "The polls kept telling us that education was the seventh or eighth or ninth most important issue," Youngkin said. "Let me tell you: It is the top issue right now. And Republicans across the country can own this topic."