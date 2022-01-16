Sign up for our daily briefing

Youngkin defends critical race theory ban

Yacob Reyes

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Sunday doubled down on his rhetoric against critical race theory in an interview with "Fox News Sunday," saying he wants to "increase transparency" on what's being taught in schools.

Driving the news: Youngkin signed an executive order Saturday that banned the teaching of critical race theory in Virginia, a major focus of his 2021 campaign. But it's likely to face legal challenges and pushback from state lawmakers, Axios' Erin Doherty writes.

Be smart: Critical race theory is an academic framework created by legal scholars in the 1970s that focuses on systemic racism, especially in the U.S. legal system.

  • Despite not being taught in most K-12 schools in the United States, CRT has become a major talking point for Republicans, who have used the term broadly to describe discussion and training about diversity and equity or antiracism.
  • Asked if the framework is taught in the state, Youngkin said the "fundamental building blocks of actually accusing one group of being oppressors and another oppressed ... does exist in Virginia schools."

Between the lines:

"We are not going to teach the children to view everything through a lens of race. Yes, we will teach all history, the good and the bad. Because we can't know where we're going unless we know where we have come from. 
"But to actually teach our children that one group is advantaged and the other disadvantaged because of the color of skin, cuts everything we know to be true."
— Glenn Youngkin on "Fox News Sunday"

What they're saying: "We are in fact going to increase transparency so that parents can actually see what's being taught in schools[.]" Youngkin said.

  • "I have instructed our secretary of education, our state superintendent of public schools to review the curriculum and get racially divisive and other divisive concepts out of the school system," he added.

Erin Doherty
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Youngkin ends mandates for masks in schools and COVID vaccinations for state workers

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin gives the inaugural address after being sworn in on Jan. 15. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed 11 executive orders following his swearing in ceremony on Saturday, including those that overturn Virginia's mask mandate for public schools and a COVID vaccination requirement for state workers.

Driving the news: Youngkin also signed an order that bans the teaching of critical race theory, a major focus of the 2021 campaign.

Erin Doherty
4 hours ago - Sports

Novak Djokovic loses Australian visa appeal

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a forehand during a practice session ahead of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 14, 2022. Photo: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Tennis star Novak Djokovic left Australia on Sunday evening, facing a three-year visa ban after an appeals court in the country revoked his visa.

Driving the news: Djokovic will not be able to defend his Australian Open title when the tournament starts in Melbourne. The World No. 1 is looking to break a three-way tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most Grand Slam men's singles titles.

Axios Local
5 hours ago - Health

America struggles to keep schools open

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As Omicron continues to spread, schools across the U.S. are struggling with teacher shortages that have forced them to consolidate classes and lean on administrative staff to fill in as substitutes.

Why it matters: School closures and virtual classes can do lasting damage to kids' academic achievement — but so can some of the accommodations schools have had to make in order to stay open.

