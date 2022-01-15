Youngkin ends mandates for masks in schools and COVID vaccinations for state workers

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed 11 executive orders following his swearing in ceremony on Saturday, including those that overturn Virginia's mask mandate for public schools and a COVID vaccination requirement for state workers.

Driving the news: Youngkin also signed an order that bans the teaching of critical race theory, a major focus of the 2021 campaign.

Another one of the order effectively withdrawals the state from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a program with neighboring states intended to reduce carbon pollution.

Of note: Many of these moves could face legal challenges as well as pushback from state lawmakers.

