Brazilian judge will not proceed with charges against Glenn Greenwald "for now"

The Intercept reported Thursday that a Brazilian judge has declined to move forward with cybercrime charges against its co-founder Glenn Greenwald.

The backdrop: Brazilian prosecutors last month charged Greenwald — best known for publishing leaked documents from whistleblower Edward Snowden about U.S. domestic surveillance — for allegedly spreading cellphone messages that undermined the reputation of a sweeping anti-corruption investigation known as Operation Car Wash.

Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly attacked The Intercept and Greenwald personally for their investigative reporting. Greenwald lives in Brazil and is married to Brazilian politician David Miranda, who lost a bid for a Brazilian congressional seat and has labeled himself the "antithesis of Bolsonaro."

The Intercept notes that while the judge opted to not further pursue charges, it was "only on account of a previous finding by the Brazilian Supreme Court that The Intercept’s reporting on Operation Car Wash had not transgressed any legal boundaries."

What they're saying: "While I welcome the fact that this investigation will not move forward, this decision is insufficient to guarantee the rights of a free press," Greenwald said in a statement.