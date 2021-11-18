Sign up for our daily briefing

Dem Rep. Butterfield won't seek re-election in 2022

Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-N.C.). Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-N.C.) announced Thursday that he will not seek re-election in 2022.

Why it matters: With now 15 House Democrats announcing their retirement, the Democratic Party faces a difficult path to retain the House majority next year. Republicans need to pick up at least five seats to gain control.

What they're saying: "It is time for me to retire and allow the torch to be passed to someone who shares the values of the district and can continue the work I have labored so hard for the past 18 years," Butterfield said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Butterfield " an esteemed and effective leader in the Congress and the country," adding that he "has made it his mission [to] expand opportunity in America, and he has succeeded."

  • "I join my congressional colleagues in gratitude for Congressman Butterfield’s service and continued leadership through the remainder of his term, and we wish him, his wife, Dr. Sylvia James, and daughters, Valeisha, Lenai and Tunya, the best as they begin their next chapter," Pelosi said.

Between the lines: Butterfield said he is "terribly disappointed" with North Carolina's Republican majority legislature "for gerrymandering our state's congressional districts and putting their party politics over the best interests of North Carolinians."

  • He said he was "hopeful" the courts would overturn "this partisan map."

Go deeper: Democratic retirements spark worry over holding House majority

Go deeper

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Updated Nov 18, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Democratic retirements spark worry over holding House majority

Expand chart
Data: House Press Gallery; Table: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-N.C.) is the latest House lawmaker to announce he won't seek re-election next year, bringing the total number of Democratic retirements to 15, compared to 10 Republicans.

Why it matters: The increasing number of Democratic retirements — put against the backdrop of President Biden's sagging approval ratings and uncertainty about redistricting — is adding to concerns the party may not be able to keep its slim majority in the House.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Andrew Solender
Nov 18, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Democrats brace for retaliation over Gosar censure

Rep. Paul Gosar rides a Capitol subway car Wednesday, before he was censured. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

House Democrats are braced for retribution if Republicans retake the majority next year, after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy promised it as he complained about the effort to censure Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.).

Why it matters: The speeches that preceded Wednesday's vote illustrated how an effort to hold a member to account only exacerbated the divide between congressional Democrats and Republicans.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Andrew Solender
Nov 17, 2021 - Politics & Policy

GOP Rep. Gosar censured, booted from committees over violent video

Rep. Paul Gosar. Photo: Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images

The House on Wednesday voted to censure Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) and strip him of his committee assignments for posting a video on Twitter that depicts him attacking President Biden and killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

Why it matters: Gosar is the second House Republican to lose committee seats at the hands of the Democratic majority in the 117th Congress, which has been plagued by violence and inflammatory rhetoric both inside and outside the Capitol.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow