The company also named Jim Whitehurst, CEO of recently acquired Red Hat, to be IBM's president, effective in April.

Rometty, who has spent 40 years at IBM and eight years as CEO, will serve as executive chairman until year's end and then retire.

Between the lines: Krishna, a 30-year IBM veteran, was a key driver of the Red Hat acquisition and has been leading the company's effort to grow its position in cloud computing, where Microsoft, Amazon and Google have been the leaders.

During Rometty's tenure, IBM forged close ties with the Trump administration, acquired 65 companies (most notably the $34 billion purchase of Red Hat), and pushed the company into quantum computing, blockchain and other areas. Krishna helped lead a number of those initiatives.

Investors reacted positively to the moves, sending shares up more than 4% in after-hours trading.

Editor's note: The headline was corrected to spell Ginni's first name correctly.