Giants' Alyssa Nakken makes history as first female MLB coach on field

San Francisco Giants' Alyssa Nakken on Tuesday night became the first female coach to make an on-field appearance in a Major League Baseball game.

The big picture: The 31-year-old took over for Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson, who was ejected from the game against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park, per the MLB. Nakken became in 2020 the first female coach in MLB history, when she was named an assistant under Giants manager Gabe Kapler.