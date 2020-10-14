1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Car rental startup Getaround raises $140 million

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Peer-to-peer car rental company Getaround said Wednesday that it raised $140 million in new funding.

Why it matters: This comes near the end of a roller-coaster year for Getaround, which saw bookings drop by 75% at the start of the pandemic, but since has seen revenue double from pre-pandemic levels.

  • PeopleFund led the round, and was joined by Reinvent Capital, Henry McGovern, Pennant Capital and VectoIQ partners.

The big picture: The car rental market was significantly hit by the pandemic, with Hertz filing for bankruptcy in May, while others like Avis have implemented layoffs.

  • "As restrictions came into place around the world, we saw a progressively increasing initial impact — but we didn't go to zero," co-founder and CEO Sam Zaid tells Axios, adding that urban dwellers have sought out personal transportation options for essential needs and local travel.
  • San Francisco-based GetAround also did layoffs and reportedly sought a buyer before its business stabilized.

Ina Fried, author of Login
1 hour ago - Technology

Apple's iPhone 12 bets may take time to pay off

The iPhone 12 Pro features both 5G support as well as a lidar sensor. Photo: Apple

With the iPhone 12, unveiled Tuesday, Apple has made some big technology bets that should boost demand for 5G networks as well as help spur developers to create more advanced augmented reality applications. However, phone buyers will probably have to wait for a payoff.

Why it matters: Many tech advances start out as chicken-and-egg problems, with developers waiting for a market to emerge while consumers don't yet see the value in spending more. Apple has the rare ability to push past that block. Because of its size and comparatively focused product line, its support of new technologies like 5G and lidar can vault them into the mainstream.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

The contrarian case that Biden would help oil companies

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Joe Biden certainly isn't who the oil industry wants to win the presidential election — as their political spending shows — but he might be the leader the ailing sector needs.

Why it matters: Biden is vowing new emissions regulations and new restrictions on production as part of plans to hasten a transition away from fossil fuels — but what that means for the industry and markets isn't cut and dry, some analysts argue.

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
2 hours ago - Sports

Sports stadiums welcome voters, not fans

Map: Axios Visuals

The NBA just completed a historic season that required the league to shutter its arenas. Now, it will help execute a historic election by re-opening them to voters.

Why it matters: The momentum created by the NBA has extended to other leagues, culminating in the largest political effort the sports world has ever seen.

