Car rental startup Getaround raises $140 million

Peer-to-peer car rental company Getaround said Wednesday that it raised $140 million in new funding.

Why it matters: This comes near the end of a roller-coaster year for Getaround, which saw bookings drop by 75% at the start of the pandemic, but since has seen revenue double from pre-pandemic levels.

PeopleFund led the round, and was joined by Reinvent Capital, Henry McGovern, Pennant Capital and VectoIQ partners.

The big picture: The car rental market was significantly hit by the pandemic, with Hertz filing for bankruptcy in May, while others like Avis have implemented layoffs.